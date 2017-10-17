Emmy Rossum Says Male & Female Producers Have Told Her Not to Gain Weight
Emmy Rossum is opening up about some of the dark sides of Hollywood.
The 31-year-old Shameless actress took to Twitter on Tuesday night (October 17) to applaud the brave women who have been coming forward to share their stories.
Emmy went on to commend Jennifer Lawrence for sharing her own story about a producer telling her to lose 15 pounds and revealed that she’s had men and women in the industry make comments about her weight as well.
“The story Jennifer Lawrence told about being made to feel not thin enough, not pretty enough, constantly physically compared to others broke my heart and felt all too familiar,” Emmy tweeted. “I have had FEMALE producers make comments to me about what I’m putting in my mouth. Things like ‘Don’t get fat. No one will watch this.’”
Emmy then sent out a call to action to get everyone to “be our best selves.”
The last few days I have been blown away by all the women coming forward to share their stories. Ones that feel immediately sadly familiar.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 17, 2017
I vacillate between sadness, confusion and outrage. I shake my head at the all too familiar stories of so many different kinds of pressure.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 17, 2017
I come back to the embrace of a sisterhood that was — for so long — quieted… One that now speaks in a full, clear voice without shame.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 17, 2017
2005. The day of my first big magazine cover shoot. I am 19 years old. Proud. Excited. Nervous. We shoot all morning. Then break for lunch.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 17, 2017
Photographer see me put a piece of cake on my plate. Comes over and says "You're not really going to eat that, are you sweetheart?"
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 17, 2017
I stare at him in defiance. I place a SEONCD piece of cake on my plate. I eat it as I stare him down, daring him to make another comment.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 17, 2017
The story Jennifer Lawrence told about being made to feel not thin enough, not pretty enough, constantly physically compared to others…
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 17, 2017
… broke my heart and felt all too familiar.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 17, 2017
We must look at ourselves. At how we can make our industry kinder, more supportive, of how — as women AND MEN — we can build each other up
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 17, 2017
To be our best selves.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 17, 2017
A RISING TIDE LIFTS ALL BOATS. We will move forward w/ kindness. We will support & encourage other women, applaud their successes as ours.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 18, 2017
We will get in the pool & swim and tread water and lift each other up. We will not sit on each others shoulders and hold each other down.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 18, 2017
I am proud of us. That's all.
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 18, 2017