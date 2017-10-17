Emmy Rossum Says Male & Female Producers Have Told Her Not to Gain Weight

Emmy Rossum is opening up about some of the dark sides of Hollywood.

The 31-year-old Shameless actress took to Twitter on Tuesday night (October 17) to applaud the brave women who have been coming forward to share their stories.

Emmy went on to commend Jennifer Lawrence for sharing her own story about a producer telling her to lose 15 pounds and revealed that she’s had men and women in the industry make comments about her weight as well.

“The story Jennifer Lawrence told about being made to feel not thin enough, not pretty enough, constantly physically compared to others broke my heart and felt all too familiar,” Emmy tweeted. “I have had FEMALE producers make comments to me about what I’m putting in my mouth. Things like ‘Don’t get fat. No one will watch this.’”

Emmy then sent out a call to action to get everyone to “be our best selves.”

