Tue, 17 October 2017 at 2:49 pm

Harvey Weinstein Resigns From Weinstein Company After Firing

Last week, Harvey Weinstein was fired from his company, The Weinstein Company, after multiple allegations spanning decades of sexual misconduct came to light. Today, he officially resigned from the board.

TMZ reports that after he was fired last week, there was a five day cooling off period written into his contract. After five days (today), the board met to ratify the firing. Once the board ratified his firing, Weinstein was forced to resign. If he refused to resign, he would have been removed anyway.

It’s unclear if he will take legal action over the firing in the days and weeks to come.
