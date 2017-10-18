David Cross Responds to Charlyne Yi's Accusations Over Racist Encounter
Charlyne Yi tweeted about an encounter she had with David Cross years ago, and now he’s responding.
The 31-year-old actress wrote, “I think about the first time I met David Cross ten years ago & he made fun of my pants (that were tattered because I was poor). Dumbfounded I stared at him speechless and he said to me ‘what’s a matter? You don’t speak English?? Ching-chong-ching-chong.’”
She continued, “Then after he saw I was offended he asked me if I was going to fight with him karate in a southern accent. Then a few years later he was re-introduced to me after my comedy show with his girlfriend at the time & he said ‘Hi nice to meet you.’ I can tell the difference between this man making a joke vs condescending me. This happened 10 years ago and I sure as hell hope he’s changed (or at the very least, he’s scared enough to not be his racist self).”
David responded on Twitter, which you can read below…
Adressing the Charlyne Yi tweet below. pic.twitter.com/WMHxH6lZco
— )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) October 18, 2017