Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Newlyweds Alicia Vikander &amp; Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

Newlyweds Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 12:08 pm

David Cross Responds to Charlyne Yi's Accusations Over Racist Encounter

David Cross Responds to Charlyne Yi's Accusations Over Racist Encounter

Charlyne Yi tweeted about an encounter she had with David Cross years ago, and now he’s responding.

The 31-year-old actress wrote, “I think about the first time I met David Cross ten years ago & he made fun of my pants (that were tattered because I was poor). Dumbfounded I stared at him speechless and he said to me ‘what’s a matter? You don’t speak English?? Ching-chong-ching-chong.’”

She continued, “Then after he saw I was offended he asked me if I was going to fight with him karate in a southern accent. Then a few years later he was re-introduced to me after my comedy show with his girlfriend at the time & he said ‘Hi nice to meet you.’ I can tell the difference between this man making a joke vs condescending me. This happened 10 years ago and I sure as hell hope he’s changed (or at the very least, he’s scared enough to not be his racist self).”

David responded on Twitter, which you can read below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Charlyne Yi, David Cross

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Johnny Depp says his lawyer made him lose millions of dollars - TMZ
  • Shannon Purser is showing off her stunning new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Visage reveals which Drag Race star she really wanted to win - TooFab
  • Karlie Kloss can now add talk show host to her resume - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony just dropped a new holiday song - Just Jared Jr