David Cross Responds to Charlyne Yi's Accusations Over Racist Encounter

Charlyne Yi tweeted about an encounter she had with David Cross years ago, and now he’s responding.

The 31-year-old actress wrote, “I think about the first time I met David Cross ten years ago & he made fun of my pants (that were tattered because I was poor). Dumbfounded I stared at him speechless and he said to me ‘what’s a matter? You don’t speak English?? Ching-chong-ching-chong.’”

She continued, “Then after he saw I was offended he asked me if I was going to fight with him karate in a southern accent. Then a few years later he was re-introduced to me after my comedy show with his girlfriend at the time & he said ‘Hi nice to meet you.’ I can tell the difference between this man making a joke vs condescending me. This happened 10 years ago and I sure as hell hope he’s changed (or at the very least, he’s scared enough to not be his racist self).”

David responded on Twitter, which you can read below…