Gerard Butler Was Hospitalized for Injecting Too Much Bee Venom

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 10:55 am

Gerard Butler is all smiles while arriving for an appearance at Capital radio studios on Thursday (October 19) in London, England.

The 47-year-old actor recently went on the Lorraine talk show and spoke about how sore he was filming Geostorm, so he wanted to try an unconventional treatment of injectable bee venom to see if that would relieve any pain.

“I had heard of this guy that injected bee venom, because apparently it has many anti-inflammatory compounds…So he gives me a shot and I go that’s interesting. Then he gives me 10 shots! Then I have the worst reaction and I kind of enter this anaphylactic shock!,” Gerard said.

“Then I find out he had given me too much. Four days later I decide to do it again….[Then] I had to go to the hospital!” he added. Gerard was recently hospitalized for a completely separate incident where he was in a motorcycle accident.
