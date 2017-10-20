Top Stories
Peter Dinklage &amp; Wife Erica Schmidt Welcome Second Child!

Peter Dinklage & Wife Erica Schmidt Welcome Second Child!

'Harry Styles' Scares Niall Horan on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

'Harry Styles' Scares Niall Horan on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Rita Ora Does Cheryl Cole Impression, Liam Payne Reacts!

Kim &amp; Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Kim & Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Fri, 20 October 2017 at 6:14 pm

Ben Affleck Is All Smiles After Adopting a New Puppy!

Ben Affleck Is All Smiles After Adopting a New Puppy!

Ben Affleck has a reason to smile – he’s got an adorable new pup!

The 45-year-old actor and director was spotted heading out of a meeting on Friday morning (October 20) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Ben recently adopted a super cute husky.

Ben reportedly found the stray pup earlier this month and now it’s an official member of his family.

“He fell in love with a stray dog a month ago and he’s now a member of the Affleck clan. Ben’s an animal fan,” a source told ET.

Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck adopts husky puppy 01
ben affleck adopts husky puppy 02
ben affleck adopts husky puppy 03
ben affleck adopts husky puppy 04
ben affleck adopts husky puppy 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ben Affleck

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Sean Penn is in a war with Netflix over his interview with El Chapo - TMZ
  • Get Freeform's full 13 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet Playboy's first transgender playmate - TooFab
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the 2017 World Series - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Will Batman be making an appearance on Arrow? - Just Jared Jr