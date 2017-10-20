Who is Taylor Swift's 'Gorgeous' About? Fans Decode the Lyrics!

Taylor Swift has a new song out so of course fans are trying to figure out who the lyrics are about!

The 27-year-old singer just dropped her song “Gorgeous” from the upcoming album Reputation and fans are theorizing that it’s about her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

“You’re so gorgeous/ I can’t say anything to your face/ ‘Cause look at your face/ And I’m so furious/ At you for making me feel this way/ But what can I say?/ You’re gorgeous,” Taylor sings on the track.

In the song Taylor mentions that she has a boyfriend and “he’s older than us, he’s in the club doing I don’t know what.” This could mean that she possibly met Joe while she was still dating Calvin Harris or Tom Hiddleston, who were both older than her.

Taylor also sings about the guy having “ocean blue eyes” and Joe has blue eyes!

Here is what fans are tweeting about the song:

Taylor told fans at #reputationSecretSessions that #Gorgeous is about her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WS1hro5ojJ — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftDailyNews) October 20, 2017

