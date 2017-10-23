Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday with Ryan Gosling Photo

Blake Lively is trolling her husband Ryan Reynolds on his birthday the same way he trolled her on her birthday this year!

The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to celebrate Ryan‘s birthday and she shared a photo of the hunky actor posing with friend Ryan Gosling.

Only thing is, Blake cropped her husband almost entirely out of the photo!

Ryan did the same thing on Blake‘s birthday over the summer. He posted a photo of the two of them together, but cropped her out of the photo the same way.