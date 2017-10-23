Matt Damon Knew Gwyneth Paltrow Was Sexually Harassed By Harvey Weinstein

Matt Damon and George Clooney sat down for an extensive interview about Harvey Weinstein while promoting their new film Suburbicon in a new segment on Good Morning America.

“You had to spend about five minutes with him to know that he was a bully and he was intimidating…that was his whole kind of M.O,” Matt said. “When people say ‘everybody knew,’ yea I knew. I knew he was an as*hole. He was proud of that. I knew he was a womanizer. I Wouldn’t want to be married to the guy. This level of criminal sexual predation was not something I ever thought was going on.”

“I knew the story about Gwyneth [Paltrow] [being sexually harassed by him] from Ben [Affleck], because he was with her after Brad [Pitt]….I never talked to Gwyneth about it. Ben told me. I knew that they had come to whatever agreement or understanding…she was the first lady of Miramax. He treated her incredibly respectfully. Always,” Matt continued. If you didn’t know, Gwyneth came forward about being sexually harassed by Weinstein and got her boyfriend at the time, Brad, involved.

George also spoke about his wife Amal‘s experience with sexual harassment in the human rights law field.