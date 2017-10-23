Sam Heughan Comments on Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Dealing with Internet Trolls

Sam Heughan is looking fine in this new feature from HarpersBazaar.com.

Here’s what the 37-year-old Outlander star had to share with the mag:

On the famous Outlander reunion episode: “All the way through shooting, we’re very aware that people are fans of the books. You want to do a good job and don’t want to disappoint anyone… [but] you have to play the truth of it.”

On how his mom doesn’t get quite how famous he is just yet: “My mum gets it, but doesn’t quite get it. I’ll tell her that I’m off to New York to do some press or something, and she’ll be like, ‘Are they putting you up? Are they putting you at a hotel? Why are you always having to work, and travel all the time?’”

On Internet trolls who attack his girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy: “Initially, it is upsetting but, ultimately, it doesn’t mean anything. It feels like a schoolyard thing.”

For more from Sam, visit HarpersBazaar.com.