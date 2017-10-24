Daniel Craig, Maria Menounos, & La La Anthony Step Out for Angel Ball 2017

Daniel Craig looked sharp at Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s 2017 Angel Ball!

The 49-year-old Spectre actor suited up for the event held at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday (October 23) in New York City.

He was joined by La La Anthony, who sparkled in a strapless black and gold gown, and Maria Menounos, who stunned in a plunging multi-colored dress.

Also in attendance were Bregje Heinen, Ivana Trump, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karolina Kurkova, her husband Archie Drury, Star Jones, Ramona Singer, DJ Casssidy, Jeff Gordon, his wife Ingrid Vandebosch, Jonathan Cheban, Simon Huck, Lorraine Schwartz, Maxwell, and performer T-Pain.

The fundraising event is held to honor “those outstanding individuals who have made significant humanitarian and philanthropic contributions in support of cancer research … in celebration of life, music and our quest for a cure,” according to the foundation’s website.

FYI: Maria is wearing Maria Lucia Hohan. La La is wearing Rani Zakhem. Karolina is wearing Chopard jewelry.

