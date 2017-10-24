Top Stories
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday with Ryan Gosling Photo

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday with Ryan Gosling Photo

Sam Heughan Comments on Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Dealing with Internet Trolls

Sam Heughan Comments on Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Dealing with Internet Trolls

Tue, 24 October 2017 at 12:20 am

Daniel Craig, Maria Menounos, & La La Anthony Step Out for Angel Ball 2017

Daniel Craig, Maria Menounos, & La La Anthony Step Out for Angel Ball 2017

Daniel Craig looked sharp at Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s 2017 Angel Ball!

The 49-year-old Spectre actor suited up for the event held at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday (October 23) in New York City.

He was joined by La La Anthony, who sparkled in a strapless black and gold gown, and Maria Menounos, who stunned in a plunging multi-colored dress.

Also in attendance were Bregje Heinen, Ivana Trump, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karolina Kurkova, her husband Archie Drury, Star Jones, Ramona Singer, DJ Casssidy, Jeff Gordon, his wife Ingrid Vandebosch, Jonathan Cheban, Simon Huck, Lorraine Schwartz, Maxwell, and performer T-Pain.

The fundraising event is held to honor “those outstanding individuals who have made significant humanitarian and philanthropic contributions in support of cancer research … in celebration of life, music and our quest for a cure,” according to the foundation’s website.

FYI: Maria is wearing Maria Lucia Hohan. La La is wearing Rani Zakhem. Karolina is wearing Chopard jewelry.

20+ pictures inside of Daniel Craig, Maria Menounos, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 01
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 02
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 03
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 04
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 05
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 06
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 07
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 08
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 09
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 10
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 11
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 12
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 13
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 14
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 15
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 16
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 17
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 18
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 19
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 20
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 21
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 22
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 23
daniel craig and maria menounos step out for angel ball 2017 24

Credit: Getty; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, INSTAR
Posted to: Archie Drury, Bregje Heinen, Daniel Craig, DJ Casssidy, Ingrid Vandebosch, Ivana Trump, Jeff Gordon, Jonathan Cheban, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karolina Kurkova, La La Anthony, Lorraine Schwartz, Maria Menounos, Maxwell, Ramona Singer, Simon Huck, Star Jones, T-Pain

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    ……….there are NO angels.