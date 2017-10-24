Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Voice' 2017? Battle Rounds Week Two Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Voice' 2017? Battle Rounds Week Two Spoilers!

Eight more contestants were cut from the competition this week on The Voice, bringing us down to the Top 32 as we head into the knockouts!

The coaches had to eliminate half of the singers on their teams during the battles and they each got to steal two contestants from the other teams.

TOP 32 REVEALED: Here are the singers moving on!

Now, each team has eight contestants each and all 32 of the singers will be advised by future coach Kelly Clarkson in the knockout round, which begins next week.

Make sure to find out who went home during the battles last week as well!

Click inside to find out who went home this week…
Photos: NBC
Posted to: The Voice

