Jaime King & Paris Hilton Hit the Runway at Paper Mag's Young Legends Benefit!

Jaime King strikes a pose as she hits the red carpet at the PAPER Magazine Runway Benefit For Make-A-Wish Foundation held at The Taglyan Complex on Tuesday (October 24) in Los Angeles.

The former Hart of Dixie actress was joined at the event by Paris Hilton as they both hit the runway in Christian Cowan ensembles alongside their young partners.

“I have been supporting Make A Wish Foundation for a very long time,” Paris, 36, expressed at the event. “I love the work they do bringing so much happiness to children and their families in times of need. I love spending time with them, such a special feeling to see the smiles on their faces. Melts my heart.”

“It’s so important to give back. Happy to be here tonight to support this wonderful cause,” Paris concluded.