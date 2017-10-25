Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Hang Out at Her L.A. Home

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Hang Out at Her L.A. Home

Kris Jenner Gives Updates on Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner Gives Updates on Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner

Wed, 25 October 2017 at 9:39 am

Jaime King & Paris Hilton Hit the Runway at Paper Mag's Young Legends Benefit!

Jaime King & Paris Hilton Hit the Runway at Paper Mag's Young Legends Benefit!

Jaime King strikes a pose as she hits the red carpet at the PAPER Magazine Runway Benefit For Make-A-Wish Foundation held at The Taglyan Complex on Tuesday (October 24) in Los Angeles.

The former Hart of Dixie actress was joined at the event by Paris Hilton as they both hit the runway in Christian Cowan ensembles alongside their young partners.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaime King

“I have been supporting Make A Wish Foundation for a very long time,” Paris, 36, expressed at the event. “I love the work they do bringing so much happiness to children and their families in times of need. I love spending time with them, such a special feeling to see the smiles on their faces. Melts my heart.”

“It’s so important to give back. Happy to be here tonight to support this wonderful cause,” Paris concluded.
Just Jared on Facebook
jaime king paris hilton hit the runway at paper mags young legends benefit 01
jaime king paris hilton hit the runway at paper mags young legends benefit 02
jaime king paris hilton hit the runway at paper mags young legends benefit 03
jaime king paris hilton hit the runway at paper mags young legends benefit 04
jaime king paris hilton hit the runway at paper mags young legends benefit 05
jaime king paris hilton hit the runway at paper mags young legends benefit 06
jaime king paris hilton hit the runway at paper mags young legends benefit 07
jaime king paris hilton hit the runway at paper mags young legends benefit 08

Credit: Amy Graves; Photos: Getty, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jaime King, Paris Hilton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Drake celebrates his 31st birthday with a huge party - TMZ
  • Colleen Ballinger reveals how she came up with Miranda Sings - Just Jared Jr
  • James Corden jokingly reveals that he's Melania Trump's body double - TooFab
  • Fashion brands are beginning to blacklist photographer Terry Richardson - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux is getting ready to say goodbye to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr