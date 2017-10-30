Tokio Hotel's Tom & Bill Kaulitz Step Out Ahead of Dream Machine Tour 2017!

Tom and Bill Kaulitz happily pose for a photograph together while hitting the stage at the INCREDIBLE Duel in TV Studio on Sunday (October 29) in Berlin, Germany.

The 28-year-old twin brothers filmed an appearance to promote their upcoming tour with their Tokio Hotel bandmates, called the 2017 Dream Machine Tour.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tokio Hotel

“3 more days till tour kick off – check tokiohotel.com for last tickets,” Bill captioned with his Instagram post that same day.

Earlier this month, Tom and Bill hit the carpet at the 2017 Cologne Film Festival to debut their Tokio Hotel documentary called Hinter Die Welt.