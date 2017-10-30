Top Stories
Mon, 30 October 2017 at 2:33 pm

Tokio Hotel's Tom & Bill Kaulitz Step Out Ahead of Dream Machine Tour 2017!

Tokio Hotel's Tom & Bill Kaulitz Step Out Ahead of Dream Machine Tour 2017!

Tom and Bill Kaulitz happily pose for a photograph together while hitting the stage at the INCREDIBLE Duel in TV Studio on Sunday (October 29) in Berlin, Germany.

The 28-year-old twin brothers filmed an appearance to promote their upcoming tour with their Tokio Hotel bandmates, called the 2017 Dream Machine Tour.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tokio Hotel

“3 more days till tour kick off – check tokiohotel.com for last tickets,” Bill captioned with his Instagram post that same day.

Earlier this month, Tom and Bill hit the carpet at the 2017 Cologne Film Festival to debut their Tokio Hotel documentary called Hinter Die Welt.
Just Jared on Facebook
tokio hotels tom bill kaulitz step out ahead of dream machine tour 2017 01
tokio hotels tom bill kaulitz step out ahead of dream machine tour 2017 02
tokio hotels tom bill kaulitz step out ahead of dream machine tour 2017 03
tokio hotels tom bill kaulitz step out ahead of dream machine tour 2017 04

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bill Kaulitz, Tokio Hotel, Tom Kaulitz

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr