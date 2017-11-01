Cara Delevingne & Matt Smith Model Festive New Burberry Collection (Video)

Cara Delevingne and Matt Smith look so stunning in their new shoot for Burberry‘s November/December 2017 collection!

The 25-year-old model and the 35-year-old The Crown actor appear in a portfolio of images that celebrate the British character and charm of the brand’s new collection, which debuts in store and online today.

Cara first started working with Burberry in 2010, and this marks Matt’s first project with the brand and first-ever fashion campaign.

“I am so proud to share this new shoot I did with Alasdair McLellan and Matt Smith,” Cara said. “Thank you to the creative genius and my dear friend Christopher Bailey for involving me in this and all the incredible projects over the years. It has been and always will be a joy to work with you and the Burberry family.”

“Burberry has always been a brand that I have admired,” Matt added. “From the football stands to the macs on the runway. The chance to work with Christopher, who with his design and vision, has contributed so much to a brilliant British brand and indeed left a footprint not only on fashion but British culture itself, is a huge privilege. Working with both Alasdair McLellan and Cara Delevingne, two fashion and creative heavyweights, was also very appealing, and made partnering for this campaign an easy choice for me.”

The images are accompanied by a 30-second video of Cara and Matt to a soundtrack of “Always On My Mind” by Pet Shop Boys. Check it out below!



Cara Delevingne and Matt Smith by Alasdair McLellan for Burberry