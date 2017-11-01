Pregnant Brooklyn Decker Supports Husband Andy Roddick at His Foundation Gala

Brooklyn Decker and husband Andy Roddick are all smiles as they arrive at the Andy Roddick Foundation Gala on Monday night (October 30) at the Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas.

The 30-year-old actress dressed her baby bump in a emerald velvet gown while the 35-year-old tennis pro looked handsome in a charcoal-colored suit for the event.

Andy hosts the event every year to raise funds and awareness for his foundation – which he founded to help ensure youth in low-income communities have abundant opportunities to reach their full potential through afterschool and summer learning and enrichment programs.

Country singer Jake Owen also performed during the event.