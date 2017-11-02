Top Stories
'Avengers 4' Set Photos Bring Chris Hemsworth & Robert Downey, Jr Together

Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey, Jr. have reunited!

The Avengers 4 actors were seen on the set of the upcoming movie, filming together on Wednesday (November 1) in Atlanta, Ga.

Before filming, it appears as if Chris and Robert were hanging out waiting to begin. Another scene was filmed that day showing Loki in chains. Tom Hiddleston plays Loki in the films, though it appears as if this was a body double.

The untitled Avengers film will be released on May 3, 2019. In the meantime, get your Marvel fix by catching Thor: Ragnarok, in theaters tonight!
Photos: Backgrid
