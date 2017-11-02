'Twilight Zone' to Get Reboot from Jordan Peele!

The Twilight Zone is set to get a reboot from CBS All Access and it will be developed by Get Out director Jordan Peele!

Leslie Moonves, the CEO of CBS, revealed the news during the company’s earnings call on Thursday (November 2), but no details have been confirmed by the network yet.

Marco Ramirez, who has worked on Sons of Anarchy and the Marvel dramas The Defenders and Daredevil, will reportedly executive produce the series and act as showrunner, according to THR.

CBS All Access is the network’s subscription-based streaming service, which is the home to Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, and more.