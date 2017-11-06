Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 9:34 am

Alessandra Ambrosio Brings Family to 'Daddy's Home 2' Premiere!

Alessandra Ambrosio Brings Family to 'Daddy's Home 2' Premiere!

Alessandra Ambrosio is all smiles while hitting the red carpet with her beautiful family at the premiere of her new film Daddy’s Home 2 held at the Regency Village Theatre on Sunday (November 5) in Westwood Village in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old supermodel was accompanied by her longtime love Jamie Mazur and their adorable children, 9-year-old daughter Anja and 5-year-old Noah.

Alessandra plays Karen, Mark Wahlberg‘s wife in the flick. “The first one was amazing and this one is even better and there are more stories to enjoy,” Alessandra told Latina.

Daddy’s Home 2 hits theaters on November 10 – Watch trailer here!

FYI: Alessandra is wearing is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress and Casadei shoes.
