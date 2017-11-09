Angelina Jolie Brought Cookies for Daughter Vivienne's Martial Arts Class!

Angelina Jolie made life a little sweeter for a bunch of kids!

The Academy Award-winning 42-year-old actress surprised the Shaolin American Self Defense Academy by showing up with her 9-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt to a recent class in North Hollywood, Calif. – and brought Day of the Dead-themed cookies!

The cookies, which came from Porto’s Bakery, went to the dozen or so students.

“Every time Vivienne did a move, Angelina made sure to watch and smile at her — it was sweet,” one parent told The Hollywood Reporter.

So sweet!