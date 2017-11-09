Top Stories
Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 7:47 pm

Dakota Johnson Grabs Coffee on a Leisurely Break in L.A.

Dakota Johnson Grabs Coffee on a Leisurely Break in L.A.

Dakota Johnson chats on the phone while stepping out of her car for a coffee run on Thursday (November 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 28-year-old actress was later seen getting back into her car with a cup of coffee in hand.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

The trailer for Dakota‘s upcoming movie Fifty Shades Freed is out now and we recapped all of the steamy moments included in the two and a half minute sneak peek. The film will hit theaters next year!
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson grabs coffee on a leisurely break in la 01
dakota johnson grabs coffee on a leisurely break in la 02
dakota johnson grabs coffee on a leisurely break in la 03
dakota johnson grabs coffee on a leisurely break in la 04
dakota johnson grabs coffee on a leisurely break in la 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Dakota Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Terry Crews files a police report alleging sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Lizzy Greene hit a major milestone on Instagram - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick is calling Kourtney Kardashian out on the upcoming KUWTK - TooFab
  • Dynasty has been picked up for a full season on The CW - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ashley Tisdale is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr