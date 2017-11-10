Top Stories
Louis C.K. Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'These Stories Are True'

Eminem feat. Beyonce Knowles: 'Walk On Water' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lupita Nyong'o Calls Out 'Grazia' for Photoshopping Her Hair to Fit Beauty Standards

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 6:13 pm

Celebrities React to Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' - See Their Posts!

Celebrities React to Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' - See Their Posts!

If you haven’t heard, Taylor Swift released her sixth studio album Reputation today, and the Internet is freaking out.

Both fans and celebs have taken to social media to share their emotional responses to the 27-year-old singer’s new sound.

Reputation by @taylorswift out now,” Ed Sheeran captioned a screenshot of his and Future‘s collaboration on the album, “End Game.” “Proud to be a part of this one, check it out x.”

Taylor replied, “You pausing it at 13 seconds is one of the reasons we’re in this friendship for LIFE.”

Taylor‘s close pals Martha Hunt and Lily Aldridge revealed their thoughts as well, along with Todrick Hall, Alana Haim of Haim, Colton Haynes, and more.

See some of the best celeb reactions so far below!

Reputation by @taylorswift out now. Proud to be a part of this one, check it out x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Click inside to see the rest of the posts…

Every step of the way! So proud of you @taylorswift π€ #Reputation Out Now π₯π₯π₯

A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on

Iβm so emotional ssudfbdyydgbdyyztst

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

