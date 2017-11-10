Celebrities React to Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' - See Their Posts!

If you haven’t heard, Taylor Swift released her sixth studio album Reputation today, and the Internet is freaking out.

Both fans and celebs have taken to social media to share their emotional responses to the 27-year-old singer’s new sound.

“Reputation by @taylorswift out now,” Ed Sheeran captioned a screenshot of his and Future‘s collaboration on the album, “End Game.” “Proud to be a part of this one, check it out x.”

Taylor replied, “You pausing it at 13 seconds is one of the reasons we’re in this friendship for LIFE.”

Taylor‘s close pals Martha Hunt and Lily Aldridge revealed their thoughts as well, along with Todrick Hall, Alana Haim of Haim, Colton Haynes, and more.

See some of the best celeb reactions so far below!

Reputation by @taylorswift out now. Proud to be a part of this one, check it out x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Nov 10, 2017 at 12:45am PST

Gagging listening to #reputation — Todrick Hall (@todrick) November 10, 2017

Sooo @taylorswift's new album is just absolutely EVERYTHING. I love every song, Every lyric, Every production decision. So inspired. So proud. My friend is the SHIT! Go buy #reputation — Todrick Hall (@todrick) November 10, 2017

What's your favorite song on @taylorswift13's new #reputation album? Mine is either Delicate or End Game. — Todrick Hall (@todrick) November 10, 2017

Every step of the way! So proud of you @taylorswift π€ #Reputation Out Now π₯π₯π₯ A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

give me dress all day everyday….dress dress dress dress yes yes yes yes @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/0RfSI1QHpY — lanzo (@babyhaim) November 10, 2017

Iβm so emotional ssudfbdyydgbdyyztst A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Nov 9, 2017 at 10:00pm PST

I've been working with pop artists before you were an egg and sperm. This. Is. Pop. #Reputation — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) November 10, 2017

I told you. #Reputation is a monster. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) November 10, 2017

Mexico thankyou for a wonderful trip, you guys are the best βΊοΈ Also @taylorswift13's 'reputation' is a triumph, ridiculously good π — Bradley Will Simpson (@TheVampsBrad) November 10, 2017

Time to listen to #Reputation for the 1st time. Bring it on. — James McVey (@TheVampsJames) November 10, 2017

i can't believe all of los angeles literally just had an earthquake bc we are all SHOOK at #reputation @taylorswift13 — Trevor Moran (@TrevorMoran) November 10, 2017

New Year's Day… @taylorswift13 …I can't find the words to explain how much I love this song — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) November 10, 2017

excuse me whilst i briefly become a taylor swift fan account again — Lauren Aquilina (@laurenaquilina) November 10, 2017