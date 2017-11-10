Top Stories
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Lyrics Decoded - What Do They Mean?

7 Easter Eggs from 'Grey's Anatomy' 300th Episode That You Might Have Missed!

Taylor Swift: 'reputation' Album Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Fri, 10 November 2017 at 4:17 am

Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Couple Up for SAG Foundation Awards

Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Couple Up for SAG Foundation Awards

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are all smiles as the attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday night (November 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 34-year-old actress went pretty in a black dress while her 31-year-old actor husband looked handsome in a navy suit.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Mara

Other stars at the event included Chris O’Dowd and wife Dawn O’Porter, Algee Smith, Malcolm David Kelly, and Ray Liotta who was joined by his ex-wife Michelle.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Dior dress and clutch.

15+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
