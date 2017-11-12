David Guetta & Charli XCX Hit MTV EMAs Red Carpet Before Performing Together!

David Guetta poses with his son Tim on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV EMAs held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday (November 12) in London, England.

The 50-year-old French DJ will be performing alongside Charli XCX at the show and she was pictured on the carpet as well.

David and Charli will be performing their song “Dirty Sexy Money.”

The show is airing live right now all over the world so tune in to MTV wherever you are and follow along with our coverage.

FYI: Charli is wearing an Off-White outfit.