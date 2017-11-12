Kristen Bell, Zoe Saldana, & Rachel Bilson Are Beautiful Mamas at Baby2Baby Gala

Some beautiful mamas in Hollywood stepped out for the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala held at 3LABS on Saturday (November 11) in Culver City, Calif.

Kristen Bell, Zoe Saldana, and Rachel Bilson all walked the red carpet at the event to support Baby2Baby, an organization that provides low-income children ages 0-12 years with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

Also in attendance were Josh Hartnett, Camilla Luddington, Sam Worthington and wife Lara Bingle, Zoe‘s husband Marco Perego, and more.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Vika Gazinskaya dress. Rachel is wearing a Brock Collection dress. Camilla is wearing a Cristahlea dress, Sophia Webster heels, Hueb earrings, and a Le Vian ring.