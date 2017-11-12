Sun, 12 November 2017 at 9:00 am

Kristen Bell, Zoe Saldana, & Rachel Bilson Are Beautiful Mamas at Baby2Baby Gala

Kristen Bell, Zoe Saldana, & Rachel Bilson Are Beautiful Mamas at Baby2Baby Gala

Some beautiful mamas in Hollywood stepped out for the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala held at 3LABS on Saturday (November 11) in Culver City, Calif.

Kristen Bell, Zoe Saldana, and Rachel Bilson all walked the red carpet at the event to support Baby2Baby, an organization that provides low-income children ages 0-12 years with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

Also in attendance were Josh Hartnett, Camilla Luddington, Sam Worthington and wife Lara Bingle, Zoe‘s husband Marco Perego, and more.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Vika Gazinskaya dress. Rachel is wearing a Brock Collection dress. Camilla is wearing a Cristahlea dress, Sophia Webster heels, Hueb earrings, and a Le Vian ring.
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 01
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 02
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 03
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 04
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 05
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 06
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 07
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 08
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 09
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 10
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 11
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 12
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 13
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 14
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 15
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 16
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 17
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 18
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 19
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 20
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 21
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 22
kristen bell zoe saldana rachel bilson baby2 baby gala 23

Photos: Gett
Posted to: Camilla Luddington, Josh Hartnett, Kristen Bell, Lara Bingle, Marco Perego, Rachel Bilson, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Did President Donald Trump really call Kim Jong-un "short and fat?" - TMZ
  • Chloe Moretz's boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham visited her on her NYC movie set! - Just Jared Jr
  • These five fan theories about Taylor Swift's Reputation will make you want to listen to the whole album again - TooFab
  • Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams sang Disney karaoke together at a bar! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone goofed around on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards! - Just Jared Jr