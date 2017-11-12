Top Stories
Sun, 12 November 2017 at 3:18 pm

Sabrina Carpenter & Madison Beer Get Glam at MTV EMAs 2017

Sabrina Carpenter & Madison Beer Get Glam at MTV EMAs 2017

Sabrina Carpenter and Madison Beer looked so chic at the 2017 MTV EMAs!

The two singers hit the red carpet at the annual award show on Sunday afternoon (November 12) held at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England.

Both Sabrina and Madison opted for black semi-sheer gowns while walking the carpet.

The EMAs will be airing live on MTV in the U.S. in addition to Europe. Make sure to tune in at 3pm EST/12pm PST and follow along with JustJared.com as we live blog the show.

FYI: Madison is wearing a Christian Dior dress. Sabrina is wearing Roberto Cavalli.
