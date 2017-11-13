Top Stories
Mon, 13 November 2017 at 4:33 pm

Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan Hold Hands, Look So Happy Together

Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan Hold Hands, Look So Happy Together

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan are picture perfect!

The 23-year-old actor and his girlfriend held hands while arriving at LAX Airport on Sunday evening (November 12) in Los Angeles. While waiting for their bags, the couple shared a kiss and looked so happy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ansel Elgort

“You’ll never be a trend setter if you follow trends,” Ansel posed on his Twitter account that same day.

Check out the photos of Ansel and his girlfriend stepping out together at the airport…
ansel elgort girlfriend hold hands 01
ansel elgort girlfriend hold hands 02
ansel elgort girlfriend hold hands 03
ansel elgort girlfriend hold hands 04
ansel elgort girlfriend hold hands 05
ansel elgort girlfriend hold hands 06

Photos: Backgrid
