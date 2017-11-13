Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan Hold Hands, Look So Happy Together

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan are picture perfect!

The 23-year-old actor and his girlfriend held hands while arriving at LAX Airport on Sunday evening (November 12) in Los Angeles. While waiting for their bags, the couple shared a kiss and looked so happy.

“You’ll never be a trend setter if you follow trends,” Ansel posed on his Twitter account that same day.

