Ansel Elgort & Violetta Komyshan Hold Hands, Look So Happy Together
Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan are picture perfect!
The 23-year-old actor and his girlfriend held hands while arriving at LAX Airport on Sunday evening (November 12) in Los Angeles. While waiting for their bags, the couple shared a kiss and looked so happy.
“You’ll never be a trend setter if you follow trends,” Ansel posed on his Twitter account that same day.
Check out the photos of Ansel and his girlfriend stepping out together at the airport…
