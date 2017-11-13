'The Greatest Showman' Trailer Brings the Birth of Show Business to Life - Watch Now!

The new trailer for The Greatest Showman is here!

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya all star in the upcoming movie, which also features original songs by the Academy Award-winning lyricists of La La Land, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The movie will hit theaters on December 20.