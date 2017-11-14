Eve Announced as the New Co-Host on 'The Talk'!

Eve is taking over!

The 39-year-old rapper and actress was announced as the new host of The Talk on CBS, filling the seat left by Aisha Tyler on Tuesday (November 14).

Eve will join the existing panel consisting of Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood as a co-host.

She previously appeared on the show during the week of October 30 as a guest host.

Producers were searching for a replacement for Aisha following her exit last season after a six-year run.