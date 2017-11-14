Top Stories
Tue, 14 November 2017 at 2:15 pm

Eve Announced as the New Co-Host on 'The Talk'!

Eve Announced as the New Co-Host on 'The Talk'!

Eve is taking over!

The 39-year-old rapper and actress was announced as the new host of The Talk on CBS, filling the seat left by Aisha Tyler on Tuesday (November 14).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eve

Eve will join the existing panel consisting of Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood as a co-host.

She previously appeared on the show during the week of October 30 as a guest host.

Producers were searching for a replacement for Aisha following her exit last season after a six-year run.
Credit: Brian Bowen Smith; Photos: CBS
