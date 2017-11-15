Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals Gender of Her Third Child on 'Ellen'

Kim Kardashian Reveals Gender of Her Third Child on 'Ellen'

Sarah Paulson Explains That Final Moment in 'American Horror Story: Cult'

Sarah Paulson Explains That Final Moment in 'American Horror Story: Cult'

Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Blake Shelton Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2017!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Here's a Sneak Peek at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017!

Wed, 15 November 2017 at 11:04 am

Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are expecting their first child together!

The 34-year-old model and 27-year-old Snapchat founder’s spokesperson confirmed the news to Just Jared!

Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family,” a spokesperson told JJ in a statement.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miranda Kerr

No other details were made immediately available.

This will be the second child for Miranda and the first for Evan. Flynn, 6, is Miranda’s son from her previous marriage to Orlando Bloom.

Congrats to the family!
Just Jared on Facebook
miranda kerr pregnant evan spiegel 01
miranda kerr pregnant evan spiegel 02
miranda kerr pregnant evan spiegel 03
miranda kerr pregnant evan spiegel 04
miranda kerr pregnant evan spiegel 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Evan Spiegel, Miranda Kerr, Pregnant, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Check out Ariel Winter's adorable childhood pic - TMZ
  • Austin Mahone shares an update on his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • American Horror Story: Cult's finale ended with a "nasty" twist - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein is being sued over an alleged 2016 rape - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grant Gustin speaks out following The Flash showrunner's sexual harassment scandal - Just Jared Jr