Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are expecting their first child together!

The 34-year-old model and 27-year-old Snapchat founder’s spokesperson confirmed the news to Just Jared!

“Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family,” a spokesperson told JJ in a statement.

No other details were made immediately available.

This will be the second child for Miranda and the first for Evan. Flynn, 6, is Miranda’s son from her previous marriage to Orlando Bloom.

Congrats to the family!