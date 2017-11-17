Jaden Smith Drops 'Syre' Album & 'Icon' Music Video - Listen & Watch Now!
Jaden Smith has released his debut album SYRE!
The 19-year-old rapper, singer, and actor has been working on the album – which gets its title from his middle name – for the past three years and finally revealed it on Friday (November 17).
It includes Jaden‘s previously released tracks “Falcon,” “Batman,” and “Watch Me,” and also features A$AP Rocky and Raury.
Following the release, Jaden also dropped his music video for “Icon,” featuring eccentric fashion and dancing in front of a sunset backdrop.
Listen to SYRE and watch the “Icon” video below! You can also download the album on iTunes.
Click inside to watch Jaden’s “Icon” music video…
Icon (Explicit) by Jaden Smith on VEVO.