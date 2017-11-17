Jaden Smith Drops 'Syre' Album & 'Icon' Music Video - Listen & Watch Now!

Jaden Smith has released his debut album SYRE!

The 19-year-old rapper, singer, and actor has been working on the album – which gets its title from his middle name – for the past three years and finally revealed it on Friday (November 17).

It includes Jaden‘s previously released tracks “Falcon,” “Batman,” and “Watch Me,” and also features A$AP Rocky and Raury.

Following the release, Jaden also dropped his music video for “Icon,” featuring eccentric fashion and dancing in front of a sunset backdrop.

Listen to SYRE and watch the “Icon” video below! You can also download the album on iTunes.

