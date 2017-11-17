Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 11:12 pm

Kim Kardashian Parts Ways With Her Longtime Assistant Stephanie Shepherd

Kim Kardashian Parts Ways With Her Longtime Assistant Stephanie Shepherd

Kim Kardashian and her longtime assistant Stephanie Shepherd are no longer working together.

The 37-year-old reality star and Stephanie have reportedly decided to go their own ways professionally, but still remain friends.

“They just agreed their working relationship was no longer working. Steph is still a part of Kim and her family’s life – she went to Kim’s birthday dinner and Kendall’s birthday party,” a source told Us Weekly.

They added, “There isn’t bad blood there. They still hang out and are friends, but they have gone their separate ways and are not working together anymore.”

Kim and Stephanie‘s relationship was recently the topic of a Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, where Kim called Stephanie‘s friednship with Kourtney unprofessional.

