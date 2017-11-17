Meryl Streep Says Experiences With Violence Changed Her On A 'Cellular Level'

Meryl Streep is all smiles while attending the Committee to Protect Journalists’ 2017 International Press Freedom Awards ceremony on Thursday (November 16) held at the Rainbow Room in New York City.

The Academy Award winner hit the stage at the event and praised journalists for their bravery, telling the audience she did “know something about real terror”.

Meryl recounted two incidents, one in which she said she was attacked and “played dead and waited until the blows stopped, watching like people say you do from like 50 feet above where I was beaten”.

Meryl then described another incident when she was with Cher when she saw a man attacking a woman. In that case, she said she “went completely nuts” and chased the man off. “I was changed by these events on a cellular level because women do know something particular about coming to the danger place,” Meryl continued. “We come to it disadvantaged through the many millennia preceding our present moment and because of our vulnerability we anticipate danger, we expect it.”

“We’re hyper alert to it, we have the 360 on the whole room,” Meryl added. “”We have measurably more acute hearing, we have a better sense of smell, we notice details, what people are wearing, their tics and peculiarities.”

Also in attendance were Liam Neeson, Kathie Lee Gifford and Christie Brinkley.