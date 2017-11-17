Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surrogate Didn't Know Whose Baby She's Carrying!

Selena Gomez &amp; Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Selena Gomez & Marshmello Drop 'Wolves' Music Video - Watch Now!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian in Star-Studded Ceremony - See the Wedding Guest Pics!

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Jennifer Hudson Confronted by David Otunga Over Cheating Allegations

Fri, 17 November 2017 at 9:10 pm

Ryan Seacrest Denies 'Reckless' Misconduct Claim From Former Stylist

Ryan Seacrest Denies 'Reckless' Misconduct Claim From Former Stylist

Ryan Seacrest is speaking out after being accused of “reckless” misconduct by a former stylist.

The 42-year-old television personality is denying the claims from a former E! wardrobe stylist, who says Ryan behaved inappropriately toward her during his time at E! News nearly a decade ago.

“If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result,” Ryan said in a statement.

He added, “I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be. I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”

According to THR, the alleged victim is said to have made a substantial financial ask in exchange for her silence, which Ryan declined via his lawyers.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ryan Seacrest

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr