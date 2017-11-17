Ryan Seacrest Denies 'Reckless' Misconduct Claim From Former Stylist

Ryan Seacrest is speaking out after being accused of “reckless” misconduct by a former stylist.

The 42-year-old television personality is denying the claims from a former E! wardrobe stylist, who says Ryan behaved inappropriately toward her during his time at E! News nearly a decade ago.

“If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result,” Ryan said in a statement.

He added, “I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be. I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”

According to THR, the alleged victim is said to have made a substantial financial ask in exchange for her silence, which Ryan declined via his lawyers.