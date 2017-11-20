Top Stories
2017 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Victoria's Secret Angels Prep in Hair &amp; Makeup for Shanghai Show 2017!

Who Is the Best On Screen Couple? Vote Now!

Find Out Why Taylor Swift Is Doing Major Construction on Her Beverly Hills Home

Mon, 20 November 2017 at 8:30 am

Harry Styles Performs at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017!

Harry Styles Performs at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017!

Harry Styles hits the runway!

The 23-year-old entertainer acted as one of the performers for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Monday (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harry Styles

Other performers taking the runway during the show were Miguel, Leslie Odom Jr, and Jane Zhang. Stay tuned for all the photos and videos.

Even though the fashion show taped today, it will not be airing until next week on Tuesday (November 28) at CBS. Be sure to tune in!
harry styles victorias secret fashion show 01
harry styles victorias secret fashion show 02
harry styles victorias secret fashion show 03
harry styles victorias secret fashion show 04
harry styles victorias secret fashion show 05
harry styles victorias secret fashion show 06
harry styles victorias secret fashion show 07
harry styles victorias secret fashion show 08
harry styles victorias secret fashion show 09
harry styles victorias secret fashion show 10
harry styles victorias secret fashion show 11
harry styles victorias secret fashion show 12
harry styles victorias secret fashion show 13
harry styles victorias secret fashion show 14
harry styles victorias secret fashion show 15
harry styles victorias secret fashion show 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Harry Styles

