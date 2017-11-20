Harry Styles Performs at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017!

Harry Styles hits the runway!

The 23-year-old entertainer acted as one of the performers for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Monday (November 20) in Shanghai, China.

Other performers taking the runway during the show were Miguel, Leslie Odom Jr, and Jane Zhang. Stay tuned for all the photos and videos.

Even though the fashion show taped today, it will not be airing until next week on Tuesday (November 28) at CBS. Be sure to tune in!