Emilia Clarke Fires Back at 'Game of Thrones' Racy Scene Critics

Emilia Clarke is surrounded by flowers on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine’s December/January issue.

Here’s what the 31-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On nudity in Game of Thrones: “I’m starting to get really annoyed about this stuff now because people say, ‘Oh, yeah, all the porn sites went down when Game of Thrones came back on… There are so many shows centered around this very true fact that people reproduce. People f**k for pleasure—it’s a part of life.”

On not having the ‘right look’ as an actress: “It pushed me into another casting type; forced me to be an actor. Instead of playing Juliet and doing the light, airy stuff, I would be the granny who cracks wise, or a down-and-out hooker who has seen better days.”

On worrying about how others perceived her at the start of her career: “I think in the early days I second-guessed everyone. I mean, I do that in life anyway, but especially with fame and become successful, and strangers knowing you more than your circle of friends, I would worry about what people thought of me. Then you get to a point where you’re like, ‘You know what? I’m okay.”

FYI: Emilia is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress on the cover.

