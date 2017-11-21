Gymnast Gabby Douglas Reveals She Was Also Abused By Dr. Larry Nassar

Gabby Douglas is now the third Fierce Five team member to admit that she was abused by Dr. Larry Nassar.

In a second apology and statement on Instagram, the gymnast apologized again following her her response to Aly Raisman‘s stance on victim shaming over the past weekend.

“I didn’t view my comments as victim shaming because I know that no matter what you wear, it NEVER gives anyone the right to harass or abuse you. It would be like saying that because of the leotards we wore, it was our fault that we were abused by Larry Nassar,” Gabby writes.

She continues, “I didn’t publicly share my experiences as well as many other things because for years were were conditioned to stay silent and honestly some thing were extremely painful. I wholeheartedly support my teammates for coming forward with what happened to them.”

McKayla Maroney and Aly came forward with their own accounts last month.

Read her entire statement below: