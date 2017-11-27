Top Stories
Find Out Why Jay-Z Was Forced to Cancel His Concert

Mon, 27 November 2017 at 1:12 pm

Jessica Chastain Brings 'The Zookeeper's Wife' to Tokyo

Jessica Chastain poses for photos at a press conference for her movie The Zookeeper’s Wife on Monday (November 27) in Tokyo, Japan.

The film was released in the U.S. back in late March and it will finally be released in Japan on December 15.

“Excited to share @Zookeepers with the beautiful people of Tokyo tonight. ♥,” Jessica tweeted that day.

Jessica is currently also hard at work promoting her upcoming movie Molly’s Game, which is earning her a lot of Oscar buzz. This could be her third Oscar nomination!
Credit: Rodrigo Reyes/AFLO; Photos: INSTARimages.com
