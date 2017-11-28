Top Stories
Grammys 2018 Nominations - Complete List Revealed!

Armie Hammer Quits Twitter After Slamming Buzzfeed's Article

Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Reportedly Kept in Touch During Thanksgiving Apart

Kris Jenner Just Bought the Most Amazing (&amp; Expensive) Mansion!

Tue, 28 November 2017 at 7:30 am

Nicole Scherzinger & Ed Sheeran Grab Dinner After His 'X Factor' Performance

Nicole Scherzinger & Ed Sheeran Grab Dinner After His 'X Factor' Performance

Nicole Scherzinger went for a bold red look during a night out with Ed Sheeran!

The 39-year-old recording artist, who is currently a judge on The X Factor UK, was spotted heading into dinner at Rum Kitchen Notting Hill on Sunday (November 26) in London, England.

She wore a white crop top, red sweatpants, furry red coat, red peep-toe heels, and a pop of red lipstick.

Ed tried to keep a low profile as he and his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn made their way inside as well.

Ed had just performed his song “Perfect” during the the X Factor UK semi-finals.

Also pictured inside: Nicole sporting neon green pants with a black top, furry black coat, and black heeled booties while stopping by Reign Nightclub on Saturday.

10+ pictures inside of Nicole Scherzinger and Ed Sheeran at dinner…

