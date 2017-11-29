Liam Hemsworth Spends the Afternoon Surfing in Malibu!
Liam Hemsworth is showing off his fit body at the beach!
The 27-year-old Australian actor sported a tight bodysuit as he spent the afternoon surfing with his older brother Luke on Wednesday (November 29) in Malibu, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Hemsworth
After catching some waves, Liam stripped down out of his suit before heading home for the night.
A couple days ago, Liam took to Instagram to share a stunning shot of his “Christmas angel” fiancee Miley Cyrus!
