Liam Hemsworth Spends the Afternoon Surfing in Malibu!

Liam Hemsworth is showing off his fit body at the beach!

The 27-year-old Australian actor sported a tight bodysuit as he spent the afternoon surfing with his older brother Luke on Wednesday (November 29) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Hemsworth

After catching some waves, Liam stripped down out of his suit before heading home for the night.

A couple days ago, Liam took to Instagram to share a stunning shot of his “Christmas angel” fiancee Miley Cyrus!

Christmas angel. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Nov 26, 2017 at 10:54pm PST

20+ pictures inside of Liam and Luke Hemsworth surfing…