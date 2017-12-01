'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Series Gets Two Season Order from Netflix!

A new series based on the graphic novel Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been ordered by Netflix!

The series, following the beloved Sabrina the Teenage Witch character, was originally being developed by The CW as a companion series for Riverdale, another show based on an Archie Comics property.

Now, Netflix will be getting 20 episodes of the series, to be split across two seasons, according to THR.

The series is “described as in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist and finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal while fighting the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wrote the script and will executive produce with his Riverdale collaborators, including Greg Berlanti.