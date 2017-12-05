Top Stories
Tue, 05 December 2017 at 10:57 pm

Beyonce Presents Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick, Thanks Him for His Sacrifice

Beyonce Presents Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick, Thanks Him for His Sacrifice

Beyonce had the honor of presenting football player Colin Kaepernick with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at the 2017 Sports Illustrated Awards on Tuesday night (December 5) at the Barclays Center in New York City.

The 36-year-old entertainer was a surprise presenter at the event.

“Hi everyone! It feels so good to be here on such a special night of appreciation. Thank you, Colin Kaepernick,” Beyonce said. “Thank you for your selfless heart and your conviction. Thank you for your personal sacrifice.”

Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion, only hope to change the world for the better; to change perception; to change the way we treat each other, especially people of color,” Bey added. “We’re still waiting for the world to catch up. It’s been said that racism is so American that when we protest racism, some assume we’re protesting America.”

Colin made headlines last football season after he decided to kneel during the National Anthem to raise awareness for racial inequality in America. Despite being a star quarterback, he has not played this season.

The Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, previously presented to Magic Johnson, Jack Nicklaus, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell, is presented to someone who “embodies the ideals of sportsmanship, leadership and philanthropy and has used sports as a platform for changing the world.”
