Emily Ratajkowski Gets Support From Scott Eastwood & More at The Kooples Collection Launch!

Emily Ratajkowski strikes a pose while attending The Kooples’ Emily by The Kooples Handbag Collaboration Launch held at the Chateau Marmont Hotel on Monday (December 4) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old model-actress was joined by Scott Eastwood, Geoff Stults, Charlotte McKinney, Nolan Gerard Funk, Famous in Love stars Carter Jenkins and Georgie Flores, Ethan Peck, Larsen Thompson, Shaun Ross, Anthony Kiedis from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and JustJared.com’s very own Jared Eng.

Emily hosted the event along with Founders of The Kooples – Alexandre, Laurent and Raphaël Elicha – to celebrate their Spring Summer 2018 handbag collaboration.



