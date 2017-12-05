Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram &amp; Fans Took Notice

Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 12:48 pm

Emily Ratajkowski Gets Support From Scott Eastwood & More at The Kooples Collection Launch!

Emily Ratajkowski Gets Support From Scott Eastwood & More at The Kooples Collection Launch!

Emily Ratajkowski strikes a pose while attending The Kooples’ Emily by The Kooples Handbag Collaboration Launch held at the Chateau Marmont Hotel on Monday (December 4) in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old model-actress was joined by Scott Eastwood, Geoff Stults, Charlotte McKinney, Nolan Gerard Funk, Famous in Love stars Carter Jenkins and Georgie Flores, Ethan Peck, Larsen Thompson, Shaun Ross, Anthony Kiedis from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and JustJared.com’s very own Jared Eng.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

Emily hosted the event along with Founders of The Kooples – Alexandre, Laurent and Raphaël Elicha – to celebrate their Spring Summer 2018 handbag collaboration.


Helium high @georgieflores

A post shared by Carter Jenkins (@carterjenkins) on

10+ pictures inside of Emily Ratajkowski and others at the The Kooples collection launch…
Just Jared on Facebook
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 01
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 02
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 03
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 04
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 05
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 06
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 07
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 08
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 09
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 10
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 11
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 12
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 13
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 14
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 15
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 16
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 17
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 18
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 19
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 20
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 21
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 22
emily ratajkowski gets support from scott eastwood more at the kooples 23

Credit: Charley Gallay; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anthony Kiedis, Carter Jenkins, Charlotte McKinney, Emily Ratajkowski, Ethan Peck, Geoff Stults, Georgie Flores, Jared Eng, Larsen Thompson, Nolan Gerard Funk, Scott Eastwood, Shaun Ross

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr