Kate Winslet & Kumail Nanjiani Get Honored by San Francisco Film Society!

Kate Winslet strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the SFFILM’s 60th Anniversary Awards Night held at the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre on Tuesday (December 5) in San Francisco, Calif.

The 42-year-old actress was joined at the event by Titanic director James Cameron, The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon, and director Kathryn Bigelow.

Kate received the Peter J. Owens Award for Acting, Kumail and Emily, who teamed on The Big Sick screenplay received the Kanbar Award for Storytelling, and Kathryn received the Irving M. Levin Award for Film Direction.

“These artists were selected because their work embodies the values of the Bay Area — in particular their role in championing innovative cinema, making the industry more diverse and inclusive, and actively participating in the social dialogue that is so desperately needed today,” said executive director Noah Cowan (via Variety). “We hope that, by championing these artists and these values, SF Film can have a positive effect on the awards conversations that dominate media this time of year.”