Thu, 07 December 2017 at 11:19 pm

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Stunning Christmas Tree!

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Stunning Christmas Tree!

Kylie Jenner‘s house is all decked out for the holidays!

The 20-year-old pregnant reality TV star took to Instagram to share a stunning shot of her 20 ft Christmas tree under her staircase.

Close Kardashian family friend Jeff Leatham – who is also married to Colton Haynes – and his design team helped install the tree and other Christmas decorations in Kylie‘s house.

“Thank you @jeffleatham & his team for making my XMAS dreams come true! 20 feet of magic! Even more perfect in real life…” Kylie captioned the below photo.

See Kylie‘s gorgeous tree!

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

