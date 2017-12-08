Bella Hadid Lends Her Support to the 'Free Palestine' Protest in London

Bella Hadid is making her voice heard!

After attending an event at the Tag Heuer store on Friday night (December 8), the 21-year-old model took part in a Free Palestine protest outside of the American Embassy in London, England.

Still wearing her stunning red dress from the event, Bella was spotted holding a “Free Palestine” sign and chatting “Hands of Jerusalem” with other protest members in the streets.

The pro-Palestine protest comes after President Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Bella – whose dad Mohamed is Palestinian – recently took to Instagram to share her outrage towards Trump‘s decision to move the U.S. Embassy out of Tel Aviv into Jerusalem.

This decision has sparked new unrest between Christianity, Judaism, and Islam who consider Jerusalem sacred ground.

