Mara Wilson Puts an End to the Matilda vs. Eleven Debate

Mara Wilson is weighing in after a tweet went viral causing a debate about whether Matilda or Stranger Things‘ Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) would win in a fight.

Both of the beloved characters have telekinetic powers, though they are in very different stories.

“Matilda and Eleven would choose not to fight, and would instead become friends,” Mara tweeted. She added, “Pinning this because even though I have weighed in on this before, I have been asked about this at least five times this week!”

Mara also said she “supports” a tweet that said, “I disagree with the notion they’d be opposed at all for any reason. Both of them would win. The patriarchy would lose, and we would welcome our new Queens @MaraWilson & @milliebbrown.”

Mara later added, “I think they probably would choose not to fight at all… I like to think that Matilda would be something of a mentor to Eleven, though if you look at the actual timeline Eleven is much older than Matilda.”

WHAT DO YOU THINK would happen if these two characters met?