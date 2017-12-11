Sam Heughan Congratulates Caitriona Balfe on 'Outlander' Golden Globe Nomination!

Caitriona Balfe was nominated for a 2018 Golden Globe for her work as Claire on Outlander this season!

Her co-star Sam Heughan took to Twitter to recognize his co-star’s amazing work that season by offering a congratulations message!

“Congratulations @caitrionambalfe yazzzzz!!! @goldenglobes” Sam tweeted, with some celebratory emojis. We can’t wait to see Sam and Caitriona on the red carpet at the big event.

Meanwhile, Sam and the show were both snubbed for nominations this year. See our full list of snubs if you missed it.

The season three finale of Outlander just aired last night – and we’re already going through withdrawal!