Tue, 12 December 2017 at 11:40 am
Bethenny Frankel Is Taking Ex Jason Hoppy to Court Over Custody
- Bethenny Frankel reportedly is taking her ex back to court over custody of 7-year-old daughter, Bryn – TMZ
- Zendaya is the ultimate charades partner – Just Jared Jr
- Everyone wants to know who Meghan Markle will wear for her engagement portraits – Lainey Gossip
- Where’s the cast of Scream 2 today? – TooFab
- The 17 best couples of 2017 – MTV
- Hailey Baldwin rocked so many bikinis in 2017 – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Bethenny Frankel, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet