Top Stories
Are Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Dating?

Are Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Dating?

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Keaton Jones' Mom Speaks to Confederate Flag Posts

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

Paris Hilton Shades Lindsay Lohan Over Their Hangout with Britney Spears

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

'The Bachelor' Contestants Put Their Swimsuit Bodies on Display

Tue, 12 December 2017 at 12:27 pm

Kate Middleton Gives Out Gifts at Rugby Portobello Trust's Christmas Party!

Kate Middleton Gives Out Gifts at Rugby Portobello Trust's Christmas Party!

Kate Middleton helped spread some Holiday cheer this morning (December 12) in London, England!

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third child, was spotted leaving the ‘Magic Mums’ Community Christmas, where she helped to hand out gifts to children and their parents.

The Rugby Portobello Trust in North Kensington is part of a network of centre that help local communities and provides support by running programmes for children and parents such as homework clubs, sporting activities, social groups and tuition.

The event included children affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at its community centre.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Seraphine and is carrying a Mulberry clutch.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 01
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 02
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 03
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 04
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 05
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 06
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 07
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 08
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 09
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 10
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 11
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 12
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 13
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 14
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 15
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 16
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 17
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 18
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 19
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 20
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 21
kate middleton gives out gifts at rugby portobello trusts christmas party 22

Credit: Chris Jackson; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr