Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Website Sued for Not Being Accessible to Blind Customers

Kylie Jenner‘s name is at the center of a lawsuit – because of her Kylie Cosmetics website.

The 20-year-old beauty industry entrepreneur’s company was hit with a suit by a woman named Antoinette Suchenko for failing to adhere to industry standards for legally blind customers, according to TMZ.

Anoinette, who has been legally blind for more than 20 years, uses screen reader software to navigate the Internet but says that Kylie‘s website isn’t compatible – and therefore, she can’t buy any products.

Antoinette is not looking for money in the lawsuit. She just wants the website to be brought up to the standards required by the Americans With Disabilities Act.

She’s also not suing Kylie directly – just her business, Kylie Inc.